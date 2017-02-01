L’Homme Rouge – Androgynous Perfectionism

buy soma
This is not just great minds with a dash of creativity, this is important, and I think that important, changeable, memorable and political fashion is the most appealing. It’s time that we all take fashion seriously and not just look at it as some kind of superficial beauty trend.
The collection is inspired by an alienated group of young Swedish harbour workers, who created a voice for themselves and re-worked luxury clothing that they found in misplaced shipping containers. The collection felt very well processed and thoroughly crafted. The styling was genius, as always when Nicole Walker is involved and there was a really nice location and set up as well.
Let’s talk about the casting. This is the best casting so far during this Fashion Week, but Day 3 hasn’t started yet, so let’s still have some faith for more. It was not only male models, which one could expect due to their name. And it was all very androgynous, which goes along very well with the contemporary culture debates. I’m actually a bit surprised that so many fashion brands still divide their clothing into male and female, only have white and skinny models, or present their collections in a sort of male gaze perspective. L’homme Rouge is the opposite of all that. Thank you. Still, they call themselves a menswear clothing brand, but when having androgynous models and this sort of setup and it’s approaches to non-males, it actually doesn’t feel exclusive or elitistic at all.
The clothing mainly consisted of boots (not all models were wearing shoes though) and loose fit pants, shirts and coats. The colour palette consisted of grey, beige, nude and black, with some details in orange and purple, and it all worked very well together.
We had a short chat with L’Homme Rouge CEO John-Ruben Holtback about inspiration, fashion week and contemporary debates…
And oh, make sure to read Jonas’ review of the brand’s AW16 and SS17 collections, he’s obviously in love with this creative fashion brand and since I was sick last year, I couldn’t really understand his non-stop love declarations, but now I do.
