Nordic Style Magazine

Han Kjøbenhavn Goes Happy Socks

The latest Nordic design collaboration is between the Swedish sock- and underwear brand Happy Socks and the Danish avant-garde menswear designer Han Kjøbenhavn.

They joined forces to create a small collection of arcade-inspired socks that perfectly fit the “rise of the sock” trend.  Yes, believe it or not, but socks will be key in putting together a great outfit this spring.
Photos: Han Kjøbenhavn x Happy Socks

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

