Han Kjøbenhavn Goes Happy Socks

The latest Nordic design collaboration is between the Swedish sock- and underwear brand Happy Socks and the Danish avant-garde menswear designer Han Kjøbenhavn.
They joined forces to create a small collection of arcade-inspired socks that perfectly fit the “rise of the sock” trend. Yes, believe it or not, but socks will be key in putting together a great outfit this spring.
Photos: Han Kjøbenhavn x Happy Socks
Tags: Han Kjøbenhavn, Happy Socks
