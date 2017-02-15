buy soma
Our latest editorial ‘Velvet’ is shot by Hildur Agustdottir. For more editorials – click here!
PHOTOGRAPHER: HILDUR AGUSTSDOTTIR @hilduragustsdottir_
STYLING: MELISA YASMIN BOYALIKLI @mel_boyalikli
MAKEUP ARTIST: TOM FRASER @tomfrasermua
HAIR: WEIC LIN @weic_lin
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: EIVIND HANSEN @eivindhansen
MODEL: ALISA FORSLUND /MILK MODEL MANAGEMENT
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
