buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
editorial velvet nordic style magazine

Editorial: Velvet

Our latest editorial ‘Velvet’ is shot by Hildur Agustdottir. For more editorials – click here!

AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir01 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir02 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir10 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir11 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir13 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir16 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir17 AlisaF_Milk_h_agustsdottir18

PHOTOGRAPHER: HILDUR AGUSTSDOTTIR @hilduragustsdottir_

STYLING: MELISA YASMIN BOYALIKLI @mel_boyalikli

MAKEUP ARTIST: TOM FRASER @tomfrasermua

HAIR: WEIC LIN @weic_lin

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: EIVIND HANSEN @eivindhansen

MODEL: ALISA FORSLUND /MILK MODEL MANAGEMENT

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

nordic editorial fashion feature

Editorial: Neo Barocco

In Neo Barocco, we let textures mix and create shapes and…

Continue reading...
featured-editorial

Editorial: Queen of the Meadow

Christmas and New Years celebrations are over, and this season…

Continue reading...
raw10p

Editorial – RAW

  Photography/ Mona Blank Photo assistant/ Katarzyna Pawlowska Stylist/ Katarzyna…

Continue reading...