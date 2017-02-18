Editorial: On the Loop

buy soma
Fashion brand Algorithme was founded in Denmark by Polish-born designer Marta Dolska. This editorial is shot with her designs by Krzysztof Wieczorek.
“Algorithme is all about people, and I want to encourage people to feel their best, without complexes. I want people to enjoy and explore fashion regardless of their age, race or weight. Algorithme is a guideline for deep self-exploration, I want you to become your own role model. I want you to discover your unique side and cherish it.”
– Marta Dolska
“We learn, we grow, we change every day and the change never stops.” – Marta Dolska
Models: Fie Krogh, Amalie Sofia Vestergaard, Miriam Kirsten Maria Majcherek
Makeup: Romina Alvarez
Stylist: Eliza Georgieva
Photographer: Photoholizm, Krzysztof Wieczorek
Designer, Creative Director: Marta Dolska
