Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: On the Loop

Fashion brand Algorithme was founded in Denmark by Polish-born designer Marta Dolska. This editorial is shot with her designs by Krzysztof Wieczorek.

“Algorithme is all about people, and I want to encourage people to feel their best, without complexes. I want people to enjoy and explore fashion regardless of their age, race or weight. Algorithme is a guideline for deep self-exploration, I want you to become your own role model. I want you to discover your unique side and cherish it.”
– Marta Dolska

_DSC1782-4nordic algorithme _DSC2308-Edit-2_DSC1945 _DSC2488-2 _DSC2513 _DSC2544_DSC2669 algorithme editorial nod _DSC2693 _DSC2706 _DSC2733-2

“We learn, we grow, we change every day and the change never stops.” – Marta Dolska

 

Models: Fie Krogh, Amalie Sofia Vestergaard, Miriam Kirsten Maria Majcherek

Makeup: Romina Alvarez

Stylist: Eliza Georgieva

Photographer: Photoholizm, Krzysztof Wieczorek

Designer, Creative Director: Marta Dolska

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

