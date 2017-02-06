Edgy and Chic at By Malene Birger

buy soma
We saw a whole lot of chic combined with edge at the By Malene Birger show this season at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Predominantly a collection of darker colours, we did see hints of red and orange alongside some stripes which was quite interesting.
There were a variety of fabric types and textures layered upon each other – I especially enjoyed the glittery fabrics and the velvet. Most importantly, due to the range of fabrics and colours I feel as though this collection appeals to a variety of people which is what makes this collection a relatively strong one.
Check out some of the favourite looks below:
Photos: CPHFW
Tags: AW17, bymalenebirger
Theodora Strano is from Sydney, Australia and has just finished a year of studying abroad in Sweden for her Bachelor of Arts. She has a strong appreciation for Nordic design, particularly in but not limited to fashion. Ever since she studied fashion business through her previous education, she always found herself inspired and fascinated by the creative and innovative nature of Nordic design. She is also interested in travel and foreign languages having studied Swedish, German and French.
