Dailyroutine – Edge, Edge, Edge

Dailyroutine has stuck to their values in this collection, standing up for what you believe in, rebelling against the norm and challenging generalisations.
We saw a variety of darker shades including black, grey, and brown with hints of red through a few looks which gave it some extra edge.
Additionally, one key style we saw a lot of was layering – hoodies under coats and even underneath sharp blazers which tied in quite well with the idea of challenging the norm.
See below for some of our favourite looks from this collection:
Photo credit: fashionweek.se
