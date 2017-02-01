buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

swedish fashion

Dailyroutine – Edge, Edge, Edge

Dailyroutine has stuck to their values in this collection, standing up for what you believe in, rebelling against the norm and challenging generalisations.
We saw a variety of darker shades including black, grey, and brown with hints of red through a few looks which gave it some extra edge.
Additionally, one key style we saw a lot of was layering – hoodies under coats and even underneath sharp blazers which tied in quite well with the idea of challenging the norm.

See below for some of our favourite looks from this collection:

daily6

daily5

daily4

daily3

daily2

daily1

Photo credit: fashionweek.se

Theodora Strano

Theodora Strano is from Sydney, Australia and has just finished a year of studying abroad in Sweden for her Bachelor of Arts. She has a strong appreciation for Nordic design, particularly in but not limited to fashion. Ever since she studied fashion business through her previous education, she always found herself inspired and fascinated by the creative and innovative nature of Nordic design. She is also interested in travel and foreign languages having studied Swedish, German and French.

