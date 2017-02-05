CPHFW | WEARETHEFACES AW17

buy soma
Danish creatives WEARETHEFACES displayed their Capsule Collection through an interactive fashion experience that shined at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The group displayed their interactive, augmented reality collaboration with Wang & Söderström in a bright and airy space in the heart of Frederiksberg.
The collection was presented on multi-level platforms and displayed an array of different dimensions, fabrics through shades of royal and deep blue. The collection was casual, with a bit of an edge in regards to the design and shape of the cuts. Wide-legged trousers sought to be the main bottom. We also saw a variety of skirts on both men and women paired with blue jumpers.
The presentation of the line was very interesting. The interactive artwork and virtual reality brought another level to the fashion show experience, as well as dimension to the line and the brand. It also looks like the popular wide-leg trend will not be going anywhere for fall.
Amanda is a Canadian freelance journalist currently based in Sweden .. She specializes in Beauty, Fashion and Travel writing and loves a good quality cup of coffee.
