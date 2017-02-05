CPHFW | DOMANOFF AW17

buy soma
Ukrainian designer DOMANOFF brought the drama this AW-17 season through their titled PRAY collection. Shades of gray, black and metal mixed with smoky red and golden faces provided by MAC Cosmetics set the mood for unique patterns, various cuts and textures paired with a variation of velvet slip-ons.
At first glance, I didn’t know what to think of the collection but was pleasantly surprised as the designs got better with each stride. The theme struck as moody, but still light and ethereal, with shades of muted metals and muted expressions to match. The mix of patterns is eye-catching yet not exactly overbearing. While there is a lot going on in one outfit, the different patterns and textures seem to compliment each other through their contrast.
The red smoky eye and lip is also a dramatic statement. Coming into the fall 2017, this may continue to be a main trend within the beauty world, maybe paired with a nude lip instead of a dramatic rep lip to match.
