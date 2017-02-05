CPHFW | Diana Kuzmickaite AW17

buy soma
Copenhagen Fashion Week was a thrill-wind of new talent, buzz-worthy designs and innovative venues. Diana Kuzmickaite, a young designer from Lithuania showcased her AW-17 CIRCULATION OF BLOOD collection at Copenhagen’s Crime Passional. There’s not much info on the emerging designer, but her audience and presentation left anticipation of what’s to come.
Her simplistic, yet edgy cuts flowed smoothly in unison. While her palette remained neutral, with pops of muted orange bringing the warm and shades together.
The collection was presented on two levels. Downstairs of Crime Passional showcased the looks, while the upstairs made room for her models to display the looks in dramatic movements to a close-knit crowd.
I loved the use of textures and lengths throughout the collection. No two items remained identical, which added immense variety throughout the designs. Some of the designs were also interchangeable between sexes, giving a universal gender-bending appeal to her collection.
While still on the rise, follow Diana’s Instagram for all the latest scoops on her collections!
Amanda is a Canadian freelance journalist currently based in Sweden .. She specializes in Beauty, Fashion and Travel writing and loves a good quality cup of coffee.
