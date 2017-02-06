CPHFW ⎮ Baum Und Pferdgarten AW17

buy soma
Founded on the principle of creating fashion that was poised somewhere between harmony and quirky irony, Baum Und Pferdgarten have combined layering and clashing colours with a twist of punk defiance for their A/W17 collection and we love it! If anything, there’s too much colour and pattern mixed together with different shapes and garments, but somehow it all works and provides a fresh take on era fashion, bringing it all up to speed and fitting for the 21st Century girl.
This collection is all about mixing and matching colours, proportions and feelings, not everything will be to everyone’s taste, but that is why the collection works so well in my opinion. There are enough pieces of different styles and ideas that you could easily make an outfit of anything you picked, but still retain the collection’s ideals of layering and punk detailing and the brand’s love for avant-garde pieces and high quality class.
My favourite looks are the ones that mix 50s teddy girl coats and matching tops/bottoms with fishnets, fur and loud colours. Who ever thought a maxi purple ribbed jumper would work so well with a tulle skirt and black kitten heels? Or that dark floral pyjama set would go well with glitter and a leopard coat and football scarf could be so chic? Baum und Pferdgarten are here to open your mind and wardrobes to new possibilities and ideas.
My ultimate look from this collection is the red PVC midi skirt and jacket combo adorned in pink shearling and teamed with a red gingham shirt. It’s sleek 50s silhouettes reborn in bold colours, but made super sexy with heavy kohl eyeliner and ankle-length fishnets. So wrong, yet so right, demure but no less provocative and ‘notice me’ perfect.
I am in love with everything that Baum und Pferdgarten stands for and thoroughly look forward to seeing what they do next season! Now, where can I get my hands on all these pieces?…
Images courtesy of CPHFW
Recommended: Find all our coverage from Copenhagen Fashion Week here!
