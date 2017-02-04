CPHFW ⎮ Lala Berlin AW17

buy soma
One of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s absolute highlights this year and not only due to the super cool AW17 collection but the immense united spirit that filled the fiery red halls of the aristocratic Nikolaj Kunsthal. This was the beginning of Lala Berlin’s superstar moment.
The creative mastermind behind Lala Berlin is Leyla Piedayesh, a fierce and proud woman, who time and time again manage to cast a fresh breath into the ever-evolving big city chic with über cool yet feminine silhouettes and streetwise graphics. This designer so effortlessly epitomizes everything the post-modern Scandinavian woman strives to be – Fearless & Free.
Her celebrated AW17 collection showed badass pieces enhanced by the powerful red lights at the venue. Her sharp cuts, edges, and silhouettes made the stunning models almost fly with pride like superheroes. The romantic florals were perfectly matched with shades of dark, punk & navy with printed statements such as; CHANGE, REVOLUTION & THINK. With hints of bright orange, glitter & soft knits, Lala has managed to unify urban-chic fashion with responsibility & fearlessness to be oneself, as I can see any kind of woman – size, colour, origin or otherwise – rock each of these looks.
Unsurprisingly this Copenhagen Fashion Week, it seemed each designer was very politically aware and conscious of their unique opportunity to voice a statement to the public utilizing the powerful Fashion stage. This in itself is a beautiful and strong thing to witness, a true testament to what we are capable of if we only open our minds and unite for the things we believe in.
Leyla’s message was “I’M AN IMMIGRANT” and boy was it a proud moment that will most likely resonate with the viewers beyond CPHFW and hopefully beyond the borders of Denmark.
Images courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
Editor & Coordinator studied in London while loving the multi-cultural fashion scene. After living the (un)adult dream in Spain & South America, she moved to Reykjavík, still armed with her love of live concerts and stylish things. Currently based in Copenhagen.
