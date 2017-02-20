Behind the Scenes: The Recording of Zara Larsson ‘So Good’ Music Video

buy soma
Zara Larsson’s title track from her upcoming album ‘So Good’ is awesome, I mean we all know it. The album is due to be released on March 17th, so we were more than happy to get a little treat up until then. And what a treat it was. Here is a glimpse behind the scenes at the recording of ‘So Good’ featuring none other than Ty Dolla $ign.
“I honestly love every single song from it. I’m so proud of it and I hope everyone will love it as much as I do.” Zara says about her coming album in the video.
Watch the end result here:
Photo: Screenshot Zara Larsson/Youtube
