Nordic Style Magazine

Zara Larsson So Good Music Video Behind the scenes

Behind the Scenes: The Recording of Zara Larsson ‘So Good’ Music Video

Zara Larsson’s title track from her upcoming album ‘So Good’ is awesome, I mean we all know it.  The album is due to be released on March 17th, so we were more than happy to get a little treat up until then. And what a treat it was. Here is a glimpse behind the scenes at the recording of ‘So Good’ featuring none other than Ty Dolla $ign.

“I honestly love every single song from it. I’m so proud of it and I hope everyone will love it as much as I do.” Zara says about her coming album in the video.

Watch the end result here:

Photo: Screenshot Zara Larsson/Youtube

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

