Nordic Style Magazine

backstage oslo runway fashion week

Backstage Moments at Oslo Runway

This is the second part of our glimpse behind the scenes at Oslo Runway. Find the first part here!

backstage oslo runway fashion week BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-013 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-014 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-015 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-016 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-017 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-018 fashion week oslo runway backstage BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-021 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-022 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-023

Photos: Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde @johannessunde

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

