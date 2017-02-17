buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

backstage oslo runway nordic style

Backstage: Oslo Runway

We sent our friend and Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde behind the scenes at last week’s Oslo Runway. Here’s what he found.

Planning, prepping, runway – go!

oslo runway backstage BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-002 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-003 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-004 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-005 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-006 nordic style magazine oslo runway backstage nordic style magazine oslo runway backstage BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-009 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-010 BackstageAW17_JohannesLFSunde-011

Photos: Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde[email protected]

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

