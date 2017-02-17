Backstage: Oslo Runway

buy soma
We sent our friend and Norwegian photographer Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde behind the scenes at last week’s Oslo Runway. Here’s what he found.
Planning, prepping, runway – go!
Photos: Johannes Laukeland Fester Sunde[email protected]
Tags: oslo runway
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
Kanye West presented his Yeezy Season 5 yesterday at New York…
Last but not least, we had to mention this year’s…
Han Kjøbenhavn AW17 might have been the deadliest show at Copenhagen…