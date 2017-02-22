Backstage: Martin Asbjørn at CPHFW

buy soma
We recently went backstage at Martin Asbjørn’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, check out some of the images below.
Tags: AW17, martin asbjorn
Theodora Strano is from Sydney, Australia and has just finished a year of studying abroad in Sweden for her Bachelor of Arts. She has a strong appreciation for Nordic design, particularly in but not limited to fashion. Ever since she studied fashion business through her previous education, she always found herself inspired and fascinated by the creative and innovative nature of Nordic design. She is also interested in travel and foreign languages having studied Swedish, German and French.
Daisy Grace, the brand founded by the media power ladies…
The latest Nordic design collaboration is between the Swedish sock-…
This is the second part of our glimpse behind the…