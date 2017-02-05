Backstage: By Malene Birger

buy soma
We went backstage before By Malene Birger’s runway show at Copenhagen Fashion Week a few days ago. Here’s what happened:
Photographer: Zuzana Sju Janosova, http://www.sjuloves.com/, IG: @sjuloves
Tags: AW17, by malene birger
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.
Here are our 10 favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week.…
What happens backstage? Is it stressful? Who’s there? These amazing…
Ukrainian designer DOMANOFF brought the drama this AW-17 season through…