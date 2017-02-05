Backstage at Henrik Vibskov

buy soma
These amazing photos by Victor Jones capture the mood perfectly, the pre-show excitement and anticipation. Take a glimpse into the surreal world of Henrik Vibskov at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Tags: AW17, Henrik Vibskov
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.
We went backstage before By Malene Birger’s runway show at…
Here are our 10 favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week.…
Ukrainian designer DOMANOFF brought the drama this AW-17 season through…