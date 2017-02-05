buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
cajsa cphfw victor jones henrik vibskov

Backstage at Henrik Vibskov

What happens backstage? Is it stressful? Who’s there?

These amazing photos by Victor Jones capture the mood perfectly, the pre-show excitement and anticipation. Take a glimpse into the surreal world of Henrik Vibskov at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Read our review of the collection here.

backstage henrik vibskov copenhagen fashion week VICTORJONES3394 VICTORJONES3412 VICTORJONES3422 VICTORJONES3436 VICTORJONES3441 VICTORJONES3491 copenhagen fashion week henrik vibskov VICTORJONES3517 VICTORJONES3523 VICTORJONES3574 VICTORJONES3575 VICTORJONES3580 VICTORJONES3591 VICTORJONES3596 VICTORJONES3603 VICTORJONES3607 VICTORJONES3615 VICTORJONES3624 VICTORJONES3630 VICTORJONES3656 VICTORJONES3684

Photos: Victor Jones (Henrik Vibskov/CPHFW)

Tags: ,

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to jonas@nordicstylemag.com.

Related Posts

by malene birger

Backstage: By Malene Birger

We went backstage before By Malene Birger’s runway show at…

Continue reading...
10 favorite looks from copenhagen fashion week aw17

10 Favorite Looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week

Here are our 10 favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week.…

Continue reading...
DOMANOFF

CPHFW | DOMANOFF AW17

Ukrainian designer DOMANOFF brought the drama this AW-17 season through…

Continue reading...