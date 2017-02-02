Back to the 80’s with Valerie A/W17

buy soma
Just like 2016 was all about the 90’s trends, 2017 will bring us back to the 80’s, just like we predicted. The 80’s are back bigger and better than ever, all over the runways across the world.
When we entered the venue, the first thing we saw was a huge light show which set the mood and got us excited for the collection (we loved it). Valerie A/W 17 was clearly inspired by the 80’s seductive power woman who also likes to party and sip on martini’s while looking fabulous. The Valarie A/W 17 woman is also not afraid of wearing bright colors like orange, red and hot pink, she’s also confident enough to wear blue glittery fabrics, metallic fabrics in silver and gold and see-through fabrics. She has no fear.
We loved the one shoulder garments, large and puffy shoulders and the huge bow-belt wich gave the collection Valerie’s feminine touch. Our favorite look was the see-through dress and we think every woman should own a see-through dress, it with confidence and celebrate her body. Our least favorite look was the red/orange tassel dress…I mean how many of these have we seen. Not creative!!
Favorite!!!
Images: fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, Valerie
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Stylein is one of Sweden’s most successful brands and a favorite among…
SPACE by RMH The Swedish collective RMH, which strives to…
There were so many good looks at Fashion Week in…