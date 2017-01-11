buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
woodwood-ss17

Wood Wood Concrete Collection S/S17

The Danish brand Wood Wood is going back to their roots with the SS17 collection “Concrete”. Mixing streetwear into high-end is what they do best and that’s what we love them for. The SS17 collection is inspired by the ‘90s skate and hip-hop scene that the founders Karl-Oskar Olsen och Brian SS Jensen were a part of, the collection mixes raw, New York attitude with a laid back California vibe.

The collection displays a mix of sport, workwear and laid-back vintage pieces wich is what the 90’s are known for. Red, white, khaki and different shades of green are the most characteristic colors of the collection, and as we’ve seen in the previous W.W. collections, colors like navy and blue plays a huge role, and for all of you Hoodie-enthusiasts out there I have some great news for you… You may just find your favorite hoodie of 2017 and it has the word “ROMANTIC” written all over it.

ww-ss17-4ww-ss17-2ww-ss17-7
ww-ss17ww-ss17-3ww-ss17-5ww-ss17-1

 

Shop the collection at WOOD WOOD

Images: WOOD WOOD

 

 

 

Tags: ,

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

Related Posts

instagram

5 Nordic Men You Should Follow on Instagram

Here are some of the Nordic men that deserve some…

Continue reading...
featured-editorial

Editorial: Queen of the Meadow

Christmas and New Years celebrations are over, and this season…

Continue reading...
elina-o

A New Year’s fix á la Elina Olofsson

Tomorrow is the day. If you didn’t have the time…

Continue reading...