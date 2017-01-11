Wood Wood Concrete Collection S/S17

buy soma
The Danish brand Wood Wood is going back to their roots with the SS17 collection “Concrete”. Mixing streetwear into high-end is what they do best and that’s what we love them for. The SS17 collection is inspired by the ‘90s skate and hip-hop scene that the founders Karl-Oskar Olsen och Brian SS Jensen were a part of, the collection mixes raw, New York attitude with a laid back California vibe.
The collection displays a mix of sport, workwear and laid-back vintage pieces wich is what the 90’s are known for. Red, white, khaki and different shades of green are the most characteristic colors of the collection, and as we’ve seen in the previous W.W. collections, colors like navy and blue plays a huge role, and for all of you Hoodie-enthusiasts out there I have some great news for you… You may just find your favorite hoodie of 2017 and it has the word “ROMANTIC” written all over it.
Images: WOOD WOOD
