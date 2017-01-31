4 Swedish Designers to Watch in 2017

buy soma
Swedish Fashion Talents is a yearly competition where up- and coming designers get a chance to showcase their creativity, uniqueness and their take on the industry to the fashion police of Stockholm. Right off the bat, I must say that this year’s contestants are incredibly talented, each brand felt so well-processed and professional.
Naemi Gustavsson – a personal favorite. Her aesthetics of street wear and functional clothing is perfectly executed and modern. The color palette (finally) has something more than just black and white. This is exactly what I want to wear. One word: wow!
Daily Routine – our Beauty Editor’s favorite brand. A combination of Whyred’s punk/rock attitude and Oscar Jacobsson’s quality and aesthetics. Daily Routine has their own show later today so a more thorough analysis and review is yet to come!
Ama Awe – printed magic. I am so curious to learn more about these prints, how were they made, what was the inspiration, what the flowers mean and what will come next.
Johannes Adele – beautiful shoes. All jokes aside, the skates did create som buzz and was an exciting twist, however, they were insignificant enough to not take too much attention from the garments. The brand didn’t fully manage to deliver something completely new and compared to the other participants, primarily Naemi Gustavsson, this brand falls a little bit flat.
Thanks to the Swedish Fashion Council for letting us be part of these raw talents’ journey.
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, swedish fashion talents
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
Ida Sjöstedt is always a favourite to watch for every…
Hunkydory showed their AW17 collection during the first day of…
This was Naim Josefi’s first time showing on the Fashion…