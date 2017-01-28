buy soma

Nordic News – January 2017

The New Year has been and gone, Christmas seems like a distant memory and it feels like Pay Day is playing a fantastic game of hide and seek. But, alas, not all hope is lost. Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds, revamp your wardrobe, or find some new inspiration, we’ve got it all! So, pull up a chair, grab a hot drink and take a read of the latest news, tips and fashion needs…

  • The movie ‘A Man Called Ove’ (‘En Man Som Heter Ove’) by Swedish writer Frederick Backman, has been nominated for TWO, not just one, but TWO OSCARS this year in the ‘Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’ categories! We couldn’t be prouder and will be sending the team our good luck on the night! You can take a look at the rest of the Oscars nominations for this year HERE.
  • Green juices, don’t have to be ghastly (you have to trust us on this one). Check out our three favourite green juices to help you detox your way to a new you this new year!
  • If you want to take a page out of the Scandinavian make-up book, there’s only two things you have to remember; soft and simple. We’ve rounded up all the best products for your new scandi look and be sure to show us your favourite looks over on our social media!
  • Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir a.k.a SHOPLIFTER graduated from the Icelandic College of Art with a degree in Fine Arts and went on to study her masters in New York, before beginning her adventure with hair and space. Using synthetic hair extensions, she creates the most wonderfully colourful exhibitions that you must go and see for yourself!

  • Iceland’s super successful Design March design festival will be opening a mini version at Stockholm Design Week this year (6-12th Feb), and we are very much looking forward to it all. There’ll be a whole lot of design, talks and more, so if you’re in Stockholm make sure to head over to stand AG:49.
  • Bored of your Instagram feed and need some new fashion inspiration for the new year? Take a look at our Top 5 Nordic ladies that you should follow, including Tsutsumi Hoang and Jenni Rotonen.
  • Danish ‘to die for’ brand Wood Wood have gone back to their roots for S/S 17 and we love every single item; think oversized sportswear, clean shapes, bold text and cool Californian colours. We want it all, and are sure you will too.

  • Our favourite editorial this month by Piotr Narewski has us dreaming of misty summer mornings and beautiful dresses with the Queen of the Meadow. Dream away lovelies…
  • Sigurd Larsen has teamed up with The Nordic Embassies in Berlin to create a set of furniture that invites relaxed conversation and brings together the architecture of the complex and the friendship of the nations.
  • Make sure you stay tuned for Copenhagen Fashion Week coverage on the site from 30th January, we’ll have the latest show review and street style, so make sure you don’t miss out!

February is going to be a busy one for Nordic Style Mag, as we bring you all of the updates straight from the catwalks and design shows, as well more editorials and news from across the Nordic countries, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled…

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

