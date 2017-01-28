Nordic News – January 2017

buy soma
The New Year has been and gone, Christmas seems like a distant memory and it feels like Pay Day is playing a fantastic game of hide and seek. But, alas, not all hope is lost. Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds, revamp your wardrobe, or find some new inspiration, we’ve got it all! So, pull up a chair, grab a hot drink and take a read of the latest news, tips and fashion needs…
February is going to be a busy one for Nordic Style Mag, as we bring you all of the updates straight from the catwalks and design shows, as well more editorials and news from across the Nordic countries, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled…
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
