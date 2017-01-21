buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

NIXONBUI x Victoria Salomonsen

A story about personal energy, when two become one, and insecurities turn to confidence in responsible love.

The dynamics of two inseparable souls in the open space and nothing else.

When symbiosis with the surrounding reaches a new pinnacle.

This is a collaboration between Danish photographer Victoria Salomonsen and fashion brand NixonBui.

Photographer Victoria Salomonsen

Designs NixonBui

Models Søren Arildsen and Louise Cehofski

