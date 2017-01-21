NIXONBUI x Victoria Salomonsen

buy soma
This is a collaboration between Danish photographer Victoria Salomonsen and fashion brand NixonBui.
Photographer Victoria Salomonsen
Designs NixonBui
Models Søren Arildsen and Louise Cehofski
