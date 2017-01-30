Naim Josefi – Military Glamour and Midnight Elegance

buy soma
This was Naim Josefi’s first time showing on the Fashion Week in Stockholm runway, after winning Project Runway Sweden in 2012 and what a way to make your debut! Not only did Naim show a collection full of modern, fresh and subtly glamorous pieces (that we loved), but the beautiful and world-renowned supermodel Frida Gustavsson opened the show in a military-inspired denim ensemble that radiated power and style.
Combining denim, sequins, fringing and military power dressing all in one sitting might sound like a lot, but not for this collection, Naim beautifully brought together structured and soft. Sparkling evening dresses in bias cuts and pant suits in boxy proportions, tied effortlessly together with all white outfits and sequin trims, kepi hats and snapbacks, paired with leather high-heeled functional shoes.
Trousers were skinny or straight and cropped at the ankle, the outerwear came in all kinds of styles from bombers to pea coats and open oriental-style numbers. There was heavy fringing and sequins on some pieces which added a midnight glamour to the dark laser cut blues and blacks. The scattering of cream pieces breathed a lighter and more summery side into the collection that could easily be mixed with any of the other fancier pieces, to go perfectly between day and night.
Naim Josefi looks to offer the modern-day woman a wardrobe that is good-looking and powerful, but easy to wear. ‘GANGS’ does this perfectly and also brings together the designer’s love of technology and science perfectly.
We spoke to Naim after the show and asked how he felt about his first time showing at fashion week and the added pressure of opening the week too. ‘I felt so privileged, not just to be here but also that the best model in Sweden [Frida Gustavsson] wanted to open the show and also that the amazingly talented stylist Robert Rydberg has styled the models. It’s been such a privilege!’
