Nordic Style Magazine

Lazoschmidl – Oozing Sex

I have said it before, and unfortunately, I have to say it again: I had high hopes for Lazoschmidl but I’m left unconvinced. I won’t give up just yet, though, I want to love it and I’m sure that some day I will.

This time around we see some pieces that are truly epic, like all the jackets and some of the shirts, but it falls for me when the only thing I want to think is “breaking fashion norms” but what I see coming down the runway is sometimes completely expected. Break norms but do so differently, attractively and revolutionary – it is only then you will reach inevitable success. I feel like the garments aren’t innovative or new, only that they dress (presumably) male models in stereotypically female pieces.

What I appreciate most about this collection is that it oozes sex and the designers’ vision. I encourage and love anything that breaks or challenges societal norms, that ignores gender structures where feminine is equivalent to wearing dresses, male is suits or button-up shirts and non-binary is odd and controversial, and that is why I won’t give up on this brand. They’re the only ones bold enough to take one step further, and even if I don’t praise it they do more for our society than the majority of the established Swedish fashion houses.

Read our reviews of their previous two collections here and here.

Photos: Fashionweek.se

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

