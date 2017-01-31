buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
featuredimage

Ida Sjöstedt – Belladonna Elegance

Ida Sjöstedt is always a favourite to watch for every season at Stockholm Fashion Week and this season certainly did not disappoint. Sjöstedt has a great talent in expressing a meaning or story through her collections by utilising beautiful fabrics and patterns.
This season’s collection is titled Belladonna of Sadness which is inspired by the film, and depicts the duality of how women are generalised – innocent or sexually powerful. We are especially able to see this through her use of colours: whites, blacks, lilacs and one particular strong look where the model is head to toe in red lace.
The use of fabrics was particularly something that makes this collection (and all of her past collections too) so dreamy and elegant. We saw lots of lace, velvet, silks and the ankle boots that the models were wearing rendered that fairy-tale touch.

Here below are some of our favourite looks:

ida9 ida8 ida7 ida6 ida5 ida4 ida3 ida2idacoat idada

Photo credits: fashionweek.se

Tags: ,

Theodora Strano

Theodora Strano is from Sydney, Australia and has just finished a year of studying abroad in Sweden for her Bachelor of Arts. She has a strong appreciation for Nordic design, particularly in but not limited to fashion. Ever since she studied fashion business through her previous education, she always found herself inspired and fascinated by the creative and innovative nature of Nordic design. She is also interested in travel and foreign languages having studied Swedish, German and French.

Related Posts

feat swedish fashion talents nordic style magazine

4 Swedish Designers to Watch in 2017

Swedish Fashion Talents is a yearly competition where up- and…

Continue reading...
Hunkydory

Hunkydory – Feels a Bit Better the Day After

Hunkydory showed their AW17 collection during the first day of…

Continue reading...
Nordic Style Mag Naim Joesfi Stockholm Fashion Week FT

Naim Josefi – Military Glamour and Midnight Elegance

This was Naim Josefi’s first time showing on the Fashion…

Continue reading...