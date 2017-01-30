Hunkydory – Feels a Bit Better the Day After

buy soma
Okay, so my interpretation of the collection was that the designers felt a bit stressed out in the end? The collection was a bit incoherent, but it had some nice and appealing pieces. Like some of the pants, but isn’t a bit conservative to use so mush suede and leather? Oh, the read puffer jacket, that’s genius, but the jackets with buttons and stuff? What’s that? Maybe it was that my expectations were too high? Once i’d had a chance to see the photos that day after the show, I actually thought the collection was much better than I had originally thought. It’s all very basic, but on the other hand, I guess that makes it wearable?
The collection went from beige, black, nude, grey and leopard print and the styles were mainly short jackets and trousers. The styling though was great, I really like some of the looks (like the velvet suit), but on the whole…maybe a bit dull?
Tags: AW17, hunkydory

