Nordic Style Magazine

Hunkydory

Hunkydory – Feels a Bit Better the Day After

Hunkydory showed their AW17 collection during the first day of Fashion Week Stockholm. My first thought was, is this the cool girl in high school? 

Okay, so my interpretation of the collection was that the designers felt a bit stressed out in the end? The collection was a bit incoherent, but it had some nice and appealing pieces. Like some of the pants, but isn’t a bit conservative to use so mush suede and leather? Oh, the read puffer jacket, that’s genius, but the jackets with buttons and stuff? What’s that? Maybe it was that my expectations were too high? Once i’d had a chance to see the photos that day after the show, I actually thought the collection was much better than I had originally thought. It’s all very basic, but on the other hand, I guess that makes it wearable?

The collection went from beige, black, nude, grey and leopard print and the styles were mainly short jackets and trousers. The styling though was great, I really like some of the looks (like the velvet suit), but on the whole…maybe a bit dull?

Siri von Bothmer

Stockholm-based communications expert with a huge interest in fashion.

