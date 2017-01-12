Hope Looks Beyond Gender

buy soma
The Swedish brand Hope released a gender-neutral collection called Changes last year that went beyond ‘his’ and ‘hers’. This spring they continue their exploration of gender by launching a new way to label sizes, meaning that all items will be marked in women- and men’s sizes.
According to a press release, their vision is to celebrate the individual and create fashion for people, regardless of gender. The new sizing system will make it easier for customers to cross and ignore the traditional boundaries put up by gender differentiation.
The new collection, called Creative Minds, is inspired by creators and icons in music, art, and literature.
– It is liberating to work with traditionally female and male codes in a gender fluid context. Hopefully, it can result in change, remove gender roles and ideals – not just in fashion but in society, says Frida Bard, Head of Design at Hope.
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
