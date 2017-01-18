buy soma
The collaborations continue…The Swedish socks- and underwear brand Happy Socks is joining forces with Pharell Willams’ Billionaire Boys Club again for a SS17 capsule collection. The collection contains 6 pairs of unisex socks, a gift-box with three pairs of socks and two pairs of briefs, every single piece shows the true essence of the two brands. You will also recognize the Billionaire Boys Club’s iconic signature prints, the helmet, the diamond and the dollar sign mixed with unique, new prints. (We love it)
Here is the full collection:
The Happy Socks x Billionaire Boys Club collection will be available online 15/2 at HappySocks.com , in concept stores and selected retailers.
Images: HappySocks
Tags: Billionaire Boys Club, Happy Socks, Pharrell Williams
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
