buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
download

Emelie Janrell – Mix of Medieval and Mermaids

Emelie Janrell presented for the first time at Fashion Week in Stockholm. We didn’t know what to expect, because to be honest we didn’t really bother to do our homework.

The collection had its ups and downs, it was incoherent but at the same time the different styles weren’t too shabby. See-through and silk dominated, which created an interesting and contrasting mix. Some items felt very fashion-forward (like the dress with a uterus print), whilst others had a more conservative aesthetic.

We asked fashion blogger and designer Mikaela Höök what she thought right after the show:
“It was like a mix of medieval and mermaids.”

MNO_0045-768x1152 MNO_0116-768x1152 MNO_0220-768x1152 MNO_0353-768x1152 MNO_0509-768x1152 MNO_0559-2-768x1152

Photos: Fashionweek.se

Tags: ,

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

Related Posts

Hunkydory

Hunkydory – Feels a Bit Better the Day After

Hunkydory showed their AW17 collection during the first day of…

Continue reading...
Nordic Style Mag Naim Joesfi Stockholm Fashion Week FT

Naim Josefi – Military Glamour and Midnight Elegance

This was Naim Josefi’s first time showing on the Fashion…

Continue reading...
lazoschmidl

Lazoschmidl – Oozing Sex

I have said it before, and unfortunately, I have to…

Continue reading...