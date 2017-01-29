Emelie Janrell – Mix of Medieval and Mermaids

buy soma
Emelie Janrell presented for the first time at Fashion Week in Stockholm. We didn’t know what to expect, because to be honest we didn’t really bother to do our homework.
The collection had its ups and downs, it was incoherent but at the same time the different styles weren’t too shabby. See-through and silk dominated, which created an interesting and contrasting mix. Some items felt very fashion-forward (like the dress with a uterus print), whilst others had a more conservative aesthetic.
We asked fashion blogger and designer Mikaela Höök what she thought right after the show:
“It was like a mix of medieval and mermaids.”
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, emelie janrell
