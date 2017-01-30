Busnel – Not My Cup of Tea

buy soma
During the first day of Fashion Week in Stockholm, Busnel showed their AW17 collection and my first thought was “this is something my mom would love – but I don’t.”
… Well, maybe if I wore it as pjs at home, because all the cozy sweatshirts and hats actually made me appreciate the winter and stop my longing for summer. So bring on AW17! (I will regret that I said that pretty soon.)
The collection went through all the basic colours; black, white, grey, brown and beige and the styles were long as well as short in both jackets and sweatshirts and soft pants.
If I’m going shopping with my mom and she wants to buy me a piece, it would be that brown and beige sweatshirt (last photo), I liked that one. And when my dad needs help with his Christmas shopping, which he usually needs on the day before Christmas, I already know what he should look for.
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: AW17, busnel
Swedish Fashion Talents is a yearly competition where up- and…
Ida Sjöstedt is always a favourite to watch for every…
Hunkydory showed their AW17 collection during the first day of…