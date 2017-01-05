5 Nordic Men You Should Follow on Instagram

buy soma
Here are some of the Nordic men that deserve some extra “instattention“. From makeup and fashion to travel and interior inspiration, these guys have it all.
Recommended reading: Our Editor-in-Chief’s blog
Tags: instagram
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
The Danish brand Wood Wood is going back to their…
Christmas and New Years celebrations are over, and this season…
Tomorrow is the day. If you didn’t have the time…