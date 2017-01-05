buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

isntagram2

5 Nordic Ladies You Should Follow on Instagram

Since you absolutely LOVED our list of 5 Nordic men you should follow on Instagram, we thought it was only fair to shed some light on our epic Nordic ladies as well. Fashion, beauty, travels, and creativity – here are some of the best feeds.

  1. Julia Dang –Youtuber from Sweden. One part of TheLineUp duo. Follower count: 91k.
    juliadang
  2. Jenni Rotonen – Blogger from Finland. Sweet as candy and positive vibes, also know as Pupulandia. Follower count: 21k.
    jenni
  3. Cajsa Wessberg – Illustrator and model from Sweden. Was last year called ‘It Girl and Instagram Star’ by Vogue. Follower count: 52k.
    cajsaw
  4. Tsutsumi Hoang – Content creator for Candid That from Norway. Crazy beautiful and true feed goals. Follower count: 116k.
    xsumi
  5. Marie Jedig – Blogger from Denmark. Blonde with impeccable style. Follower count: 46k.
    denmark

 

Tags:

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

