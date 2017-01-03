3 Detox Juices to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

buy soma
New year new you, right? If getting healthy, lose weight and exercising more are few of your many New Year’s resolutions raise your hand! Wow, I see a lot of hands in the air, including mine, but the real question is: will you keep these resolutions? It’s in the human nature to set yourself for failure. When things get tough we tend to give up. The main reason we don’t keep our resolutions is because we need to change our habits. Doing something differently from what we’ve always done is tough in the beginning but what we actually don’t realize is that we need to create a new habit to get rid of the old one.
But we’re not here to talk about failure because we’re here to set ourselves up for success. The major key to success is to keep your resolutions realistic and possible to achieve. Setting up monthly, weekly or daily milestones towards your final goal makes it a lot easier to achieve and most importantly, keeps you motivated.
Start your morning with one of these delicious detox juices and you’ll definitely be taking the right step in the right direction of keeping your New Year’s resolutions this year.
Remember: no success is too small. Celebrate the small successes because they’ll get big one day.
What you need
Filtered water
1/2 lemon
1 small piece of fresh turmeric
1 small piece of fresh ginger
1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar
1 pinch of cayenne pepper
Maple syrup
A kettle
A long glass
A fine grater
A teaspoon
A tablespoon
Step 1
Boil your kettle and allow to cool.
Step 2
In a tall glass, add a few slices of fresh lemon, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, a pinch of cayenne pepper (to taste), a grating of fresh turmeric, fresh ginger and an optional teaspoon of maple syrup.
Step 3
Detox away!
Recipe and Image: Tastemade.co.uk by @venetiafalconer
1 bunch celery
4-5 kale leaves (preferably lacinato)
1 green apple
one big handful of flat leaf parsley leaves
1 lime
1 lemon
1 inch of fresh ginger
Mix the ingredients in a mixer/juice maker and Voila!!
*Add one tablespoon of Coconut oil for additional health benefits.
Recipe and Image: Thecultureist.com
Ingredients
1 beet root (greens optional)
1 handful of strawberries
1 handful of raspberries
Preparation:
Tear the greens off of the beet root and feed them through the juicer.
Slice up the beet into chunks & run through a juicer.
Berries, more often than not, do not need slicing before juicing. Feed the berries through the juicer.
Stir the final beet & berry juice with a spoon to combine the flavors.
Recipe and Image: Healthambition.com
Featured Image: @simplegreensmoothies / Instagram / Tastemade.com
