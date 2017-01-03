buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

juicedetox

3 Detox Juices to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

New year new you, right? If getting healthy, lose weight and exercising more are few of your many New Year’s resolutions raise your hand! Wow, I see a lot of hands in the air, including mine, but the real question is: will you keep these resolutions? It’s in the human nature to set yourself for failure. When things get tough we tend to give up. The main reason we don’t keep our resolutions is because we need to change our habits. Doing something differently from what we’ve always done is tough in the beginning but what we actually don’t realize is that we need to create a new habit to get rid of the old one.

But we’re not here to talk about failure because we’re here to set ourselves up for success. The major key to success is to keep your resolutions realistic and possible to achieve. Setting up monthly, weekly or daily milestones towards your final goal makes it a lot easier to achieve and most importantly, keeps you motivated.

Start your morning with one of these delicious detox juices and you’ll definitely be taking the right step in the right direction of keeping your New Year’s resolutions this year.

Remember: no success is too small. Celebrate the small successes because they’ll get big one day.

detox-drank

Beyonce’s Boxing Day No Bullsh*t Detox Drank

What you need

Filtered water

1/2 lemon

1 small piece of fresh turmeric

1 small piece of fresh ginger

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

Maple syrup

A kettle

A long glass

A fine grater

A teaspoon

A tablespoon

Step 1

Boil your kettle and allow to cool.

Step 2

In a tall glass, add a few slices of fresh lemon, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, a pinch of cayenne pepper (to taste), a grating of fresh turmeric, fresh ginger and an optional teaspoon of maple syrup.

Step 3

Detox away!

Recipe and Image: Tastemade.co.uk  by @venetiafalconer

green-juice

Ultimate Green Juice

1 bunch celery
4-5 kale leaves (preferably lacinato)
1 green apple
one big handful of flat leaf parsley leaves
1 lime
1 lemon
1 inch of fresh ginger

Mix the ingredients in a mixer/juice maker and Voila!!

*Add one tablespoon of Coconut oil for additional health benefits.

Recipe and Image: Thecultureist.com

beetjuice

Dance to the Beet

Ingredients 

1 beet root (greens optional)

1 handful of strawberries

1 handful of raspberries

Preparation:

Tear the greens off of the beet root and feed them through the juicer.

Slice up the beet into chunks & run through a juicer.

Berries, more often than not, do not need slicing before juicing. Feed the berries through the juicer.

Stir the final beet & berry juice with a spoon to combine the flavors.

Recipe and Image: Healthambition.com

 

 

Featured Image: @simplegreensmoothies / Instagram / Tastemade.com

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

