Nordic Style Magazine

zaralarssonfeature-bbc-awards

Zara Larsson Named ‘Worst Dressed’ at BBC Music Awards

After the BBC Music Awards 2016 on Monday, the British newspaper The Daily Mirror named Zara Larsson one of the worst dressed stars on the red carpet. The tabloid wrote on their website that Zara’s sparkling silver dress was pretty on its own, but that it was “paired with what looked like the oversized arms of a man’s cotton work shirt”, giving the look a strange sartorial effect.

Members of the Nordic Style team immediately scanned every red carpet photo of the Swedish singer; “What?! So bloody nice!”, “She looks cool, there’s nothing wrong what so ever?!”, “So dope!” and “That’s taking the ‘dress over shirt’ trend to another level, bravo!”

What do you think, was Zara’s outfit a Hit or Oh God No?

zara-larsson-at-bbc-music-awards-in-london-12-12-2016_10

Photo: Celebzee
Featured image: @zaralarsson

Jonas Eriksson

Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic. Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]

