These Natural Oils Will Transform Your Skin This Winter

When we think of winter, we think of beautiful brisk snowy days, quality time with family and friends, cozy fashion, and…dry skin. With the cold wind constantly biting at our cheeks, dry skin SEEMS inevitable, but with these oils your skin will stay moisturized and be replenished!
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil has become very popular in the last few years, and for good reason! It is ultra moisturizing, as it is full of vitamin E and slows aging with its high number of antioxidants that fight free radicals. It also is antibacterial and naturally provides an SPF of 4, not enough to keep your skin protected throughout the day but it’s something! Always make sure to use unrefined, organic, cold pressed coconut oil, to ensure you are using the highest quality possible. It absorbs well, makes the skin soft and supple, and smells delicious! If you plan to use this on your face make sure to test it out first. Though coconut oil is completely natural and healthy, it is known to cause breakouts for some people when used on the face, however for the body there should be no problem!
Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil
Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil is an absolute wonder oil. As the name suggests, it comes from oil extracted from the seed of the Sea Buckthorn fruit, which originates from the Himalayan mountains. It is FILLED with nearly 200 types of nutrients and phytonutrients such as vitamins C and E, and is also filled with omegas and antioxidants. It is anti-aging, fights free radicals, soothes and combats rosacea and irritation, heals acne due to its anti-microbial properties, and intensely hydrates. It also has a very low number on the comedogenic scale, which means it will not clog pores for the vast majority of people!
True Organic of Sweden – Face It Organic Serum
This oil blend by True Organic of Sweden is filled with the most luxurious, high quality oils to nourish and feed your skin. The ingredients are simple and straight forward, 100% natural and 97% organic, which is wonderful as we don’t want and chemical nasties or fillers here! It contains chia, thistle, rosehip and sunflowerseed oils, bergamot and geranium essential oils, and vitamin E. These oils are absolutely packed with antioxidants and vitamins to give your skin the moisture and pampering that it needs, especially in winter. The blend promotes cell renewal and elasticity, and evens out skin pigmentation and texture. To add the cherry on top, it is made in Sweden!
Feature photo by Logan Jackson for Glossier
