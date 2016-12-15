The Perfect Beauty Stocking Stuffers for Your Bae

buy soma
It’s only few days until Christmas and we can already feel the stress, uh I mean joy, in the air. If you’re like everyone else and have no idea what to get your bae this Christmas, these mini travel size products are perfect for gifting and as stocking stuffers. “ I don’t like travel sized products” – said NO ONE EVER!
Nude by Nature Natural Illusion Eye Shadow Trio
If your girl doesn’t own this palette already then you should definitely get her this immediately, because this palette is without a doubt on every girl’s wish list.
Image: Feelunique.com
LÖWENGRIP CARE & COLOR Mad on Moisture Lip Balm
The Swedish blogger and entrepreneur Isabella Löwengrip, also known as Blondinbella, has her own skincare line of high-quality products specially made for sensitive Nordic skin. One product that I can’t go a day without is lip balm, especially during this time of the year and lately I’ve been using the Mad on Moisture Lip Balm wish is super moisturizing and will definitely keep Baes lips juicy and moisturized during the holidays.
Image: Nordicfeel.se
Isadora Holographic Nails – Golden Edition
You can seriously never go wrong with nail polish, nail polish is always a great idea (if you pick the right color). For the holidays pick a glittery color, because what’s the holiday without glitter? The color in the picture is called Diamond Rocks.
this works Dream Team Set
If your Bae is the sleeping beauty then this is the gift for her! This tiny but very powerful duo, deep sleep pillow spray and deep sleep stress less oil will keep Bae well-rested during the stressful holiday season.
Antonin B Desert Hair Serum
Antonin B Desert Hair Serum is the ultimate stocking stuffer for Bae who’s obsessed with hair and organic products at the same time. This product contains jojoba, coconut, hazel and basically all the oils the hair needs to survive the cold weather. Besides keeping the hair healthy, strong and moisturized your bae will definitely have the shiniest hair at any Christmas party.
Image: Antonin B
Origins Easy Slider Pre-Shave Oil
Not all men know this but using an oil before shaving is ideal to avoid razor burns. Origins Easy Slider Pre-Shave Oil will definitely help you bae to achieve that clean razor burn free shave for the holidays.
Byredo – 1996 Eau de Parfum
It’s not only girl’s who’s totally obsessed over travel sized perfumes, guys are too! Spoil your bae this year with the travel sized Byredo – 1996 Eau de Parfum and he’ll think of you wherever and whenever he sprays this on.
Image: Byredo
Tangle Teezer Men’s Compact Groomer
This stocking stuffer is for bae who loves his hair, beard or both. The tangle teezer de-stresses, detangles and smoothes the hair making it super easy to style. Get him his own so he’ll stop using yours.
Taylor Of Old Bond Street Sandalwood Hand Soaps
These natural vegetable oils based soaps make an awesome stocking stuffer for bae with sensitive skin. The Soaps come with the traditional masculine scent sandalwood leaving bae relaxed all winter.
Featured Image: Feelunique.com
