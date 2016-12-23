buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic News – December 2016

The Year is finally drawing to a close. Christmas Eve is tomorrow, and Christmas Day is two days away. Now if you’re among the people who are yet to finish their Christmas shopping, then I’ll hold you in my thoughts, and I wish you all the best on your quest. But, if you are one of the lucky ones who HAVE finished their present buying, AND have begun their holidays, then how about you take a seat, grab a cup of hot chocolate or glögg (mulled wine), and take a read of our December round-up. Come to think of it, even if you still have shopping to do, you’re going to want to take a minute to relax before you head out into the mayhem, so read on…

  • We interviewed the Berlin-based, Danish-born architect/design extraordinaire Sigurd Larsen about this kitchen collaboration with Reform CPH, his design ethos and what’s coming up in his busy schedule.
  • For Icelandic jewellery brand Aurum’s 17th anniversary, they unveiled a new collection ‘Cygnus’. Focusing on the delicate neck of a swan, the collection is represented in a host of materials, and contains earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces for the wearer’s delight. Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir (Aurum’s founder) takes her inspiration from Iceland’s simple and inspiring natural beauty, regularly taking long walks through the Westfjords to admire the nature and wildlife.

  • Hygge has become all the rage over the past few months, so we thought we’d share with you our favourites ways to add a little nordic style and intimacy to your home. There’s so much style and happiness to spread, that you might just need a sit down in your new beautifully arranged home afterward.
  • Icelandic Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has finally been unveiled as the talent behind the soundtrack for the new Blade Runner movie ‘Blade Runner 2049’. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and you can watch the trailer HERE.
  • Still shopping? Stumped for the best beauty gift for the lady in your life? Look no further, we have you covered!
  • This month’s editorial from photographer Eivid Hamran and team, is a beautiful show of elegance and soft tailored charm.

Merry Christmas to all our lovely readers, and I wish you a wonderful New Year! I’ll be celebrating the festive period over in Iceland this year, so am very much looking forward to a few weeks of snow, great food and a great New Year’s celebration! I’ll be back in January with more Nordic News…

 

Photo By: Eivid Hamran

Sophia Groves

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

