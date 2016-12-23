Nordic News – December 2016

buy soma
The Year is finally drawing to a close. Christmas Eve is tomorrow, and Christmas Day is two days away. Now if you’re among the people who are yet to finish their Christmas shopping, then I’ll hold you in my thoughts, and I wish you all the best on your quest. But, if you are one of the lucky ones who HAVE finished their present buying, AND have begun their holidays, then how about you take a seat, grab a cup of hot chocolate or glögg (mulled wine), and take a read of our December round-up. Come to think of it, even if you still have shopping to do, you’re going to want to take a minute to relax before you head out into the mayhem, so read on…
Merry Christmas to all our lovely readers, and I wish you a wonderful New Year! I’ll be celebrating the festive period over in Iceland this year, so am very much looking forward to a few weeks of snow, great food and a great New Year’s celebration! I’ll be back in January with more Nordic News…
Tags: Aurum, christmas gifts, fashion editorial, Jóhann Jóhannsson, nordic news
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
Two of our all favorite American streetwear brands are collaborating…
I can now safely say that Christmas is on its…
I don’t know about you, but I am definitely feeling…