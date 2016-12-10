Editorial – RAW

buy soma
Photography/ Mona Blank
Photo assistant/ Katarzyna Pawlowska
Stylist/ Katarzyna Grzelak
Makeup & Hair/ Zuza Jaroszkiewicz
Designer/ ITO
Designer/ Serafin Andrzejak
Models/ Michal & Pola – Mango Models
Venue/Special thanks to ,PIASKARZ’
Tags: RAW
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Have a look at a map of Iceland and you…
Winter is all about layering and Scandinavians are masters of…
After the BBC Music Awards 2016 on Monday, the British…