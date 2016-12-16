Basics Everyone Needs This Winter

buy soma
Winter is all about layering and Scandinavians are masters of it. Having good basics to layer with means you can create diverse looks while staying warm and trendy!
Photo courtesy of Søren Jepsen
Wool Sweaters
Great for layering to keep you extra warm and cozy.
& Other Stories
High-Waisted Jeans and Trousers
Skinny jeans are a good option in the colder months because they insulate heat by sitting close to the skin. However, if you are like me and you can’t let your favorite wide leg trousers go for a season, try layering thick black tights underneath them!
Acne Studios
Weekday
Boots with a Warm Lining
Layer a warm boot with wool socks and you’ll be good to go!
Vagabond
100% Wool Coat
Oversized wool coats like these are wonderful for layering because you can fit so much underneath them. A true staple piece for fall and winter.
Brixtol
Cashmere/Wool Hat
A simple staple, yet vital to make sure you stay warm. Wearing a finely and tightly knitted wool hat will make sure that cold air doesn’t get through to your ears!
Wool Scarf
A big wool scarf is a must in winter because it will keep the cold air out, the warmth in, and make things look effortlessly chic as well.
Feature photo by Søren Jepsen
Tags: fashion, Nordic fashion, Swedish fashion, trends, winter essentials, winter fashion
Have a look at a map of Iceland and you…
It’s only few days until Christmas and we can already…
When we think of winter, we think of beautiful brisk…