Nordic Style Magazine

winterstyle2

Basics Everyone Needs This Winter

Winter is all about layering and Scandinavians are masters of it. Having good basics to layer with means you can create diverse looks while staying warm and trendy!

winterstyle1

Photo courtesy of Søren Jepsen

winterstyle3

Photo courtesy of Søren Jepsen

Wool Sweaters

Great for layering to keep you extra warm and cozy.

woolsweater1

& Other Stories

woolsweater2

& Other Stories

High-Waisted Jeans and Trousers

Skinny jeans are a good option in the colder months because they insulate heat by sitting close to the skin. However, if you are like me and you can’t let your favorite wide leg trousers go for a season, try layering thick black tights underneath them!

acnejeans

Acne Studios

wkdayjeans

Weekday

Boots with a Warm Lining

Layer a warm boot with wool socks and you’ll be good to go!

vagabond1

Vagabond

100% Wool Coat

Oversized wool coats like these are wonderful for layering because you can fit so much underneath them. A true staple piece for fall and winter.

brixtol1

Brixtol

brixtol2

Brixtol

Cashmere/Wool Hat

A simple staple, yet vital to make sure you stay warm. Wearing a finely and tightly knitted wool hat will make sure that cold air doesn’t get through to your ears!

woolhat

Weekday

Wool Scarf

A big wool scarf is a must in winter because it will keep the cold air out, the warmth in, and make things look effortlessly chic as well.

acnescarf1

Acne Studios

acnescarf2

Acne Studios

Feature photo by Søren Jepsen

Zoé Linnéa

