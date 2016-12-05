5 Gorgeous New Year’s Dresses

buy soma
New Year’s Eve – The day some people long for all year and the day some people think is a little bit overrated. Even if you are going to a big, fancy party, hosting a small dinner, party all night long or just staying home with your best friend or partner – it is still fun to dress up. If not on New Year’s, when can you have a sequin dress?
If you are one of those ‘last minute’ people, look this way! We have listed five dresses (well, four dresses and one jumpsuit) that is in stores now and perfect for the festive end to 2016.
2. Why always wear black or silver? This blue sparkly thing will bring you into the New Year with color. With slits on the sleeves, this short dress gives that little extra. The good thing about this dress is that you can wear it over and over again to different occasions. To the office – put on a pair of black jeans and tug the dress down in the pants, wear a black jacket or cardigan over and roll up the sleeves, so that the dress’ sleeves are shown. To another party – put on a black midi skirt over the dress, and voilà, you now have a totally different outfit on.
3. Are you that typical Scandinavian-style-type-of-person? Then why try to be someone else on New Year’s eve? With a black simple dress you can never go wrong. This sleek and elegant one from Tôteme has that extra something with a slit and off-shoulder. Put on some big silver earrings and a big silver bracelet and you are 2017-ready.
4. This black sparkly dress is perfect for whatever you are doing on Saturday. It’s the classic New Years dress. An A-shaped lurex dress with an asymmetrical oversized frill. Just as with the By Malene Birger dress you don’t need to accessorize, the dress stands well on its own. I would go for small silver earrings and a thin silver bracelet, and maybe a thin silver ring as well.
5. Why should we always wear dresses when it is a festive occasion? Personally, I think jumpsuits are just as good. This black velvet jumpsuit is a real party outfit that you can dance all night in. Throw on some big jewelry and you are done! This jumpsuit is also available in a cool green that would be awesome to match with gold accessories.
Edited by: Johanna Holmberg.
Johanna Holmberg has a big interest in fashion, design, art and culture. After taking her bachelor degree in Fashion, she now works within fashion and media in Copenhagen, while she works with the Social Medias here at Nordic Style magazine, and occasionally writes articles.
