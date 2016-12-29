2016 turning 2017

buy soma
A new year is just around the corner and, well, didn’t it arrive faster than usual this year? However, with one day to go until New Year’s Eve, it is in its place to take a little look back on some of our favorite things from 2016 – things that we will bring with us on to the new year, 2017.
Photo: Liquorice.nu
Lakrids i Maden is guaranteed to make you the most popular host in your circle of friends (if they like licorice will say). This book offers exciting recipes with the ingredient licorice as the main character. Scandinavians love licorice and to add it in food is incredibly innovative… and tasty!
Photo: & Other Stories.
If dresses ain’t your thing, we always have the culottes. This trend made came with a boom in 2016 and I must say they have been growing on me. We will for sure get to see more of this trend in 2017. These amazing trousers can make any shirt or blouse look glamorous. The ones above, among many other styles, can be found at & other stories.
Photos: Pamella Roland, Living Proof
The thick, shiny and healthy hair trend is here to stay. The Frizz serie from Living Proof is a lifesaver for your hair any day of the year. It leaves the hair silky, shiny, durable and easy to work with. But above all, it keeps it in place without making it frizzy.
Photo: Maria Nilsdotter
Despite the entry of the statement earring, minimalistic fine jewelry is eternally classic. Because really, what is better than minimalistic jewelry with a little edge? Ear candy to love can be found over at Maria Nilsdotter.
Photo: Lumene
Anyone who haven’t seen the highlighter videos all over social media this year? 2016 is probably the year of the highlighter. Best makeup tip? Well, a good highlighter that, discreetly, highlights your best features. This one is from the Finnish brand Lumene and it’s soft, easy to work with and will give your skin the luster it needs for any special occasion. We’re bringing it with us in to 2017!
Photo: Zara Larsson
2016 is the year when Zara Larsson reached a whole new level in the music industry. She is power and we are going to continue adoring her in 2017! On New Years we will for sure put all of her latest singles on repeat.
With that said it only remains to wish you a big Happy New Year and see you again 2017!
What do you want to see more of in 2017?
Tags: AW17, New Years Eve, Recap, ss17, zara larsson
Swedish Isabelle Åström is a freelance writer with a foot within marketing and PR. She's a creative, life loving, creature that loves yoga, traveling, writing, beauty and fashion.
After weeks of planning, decorating, baking and shopping for the…
The Year is finally drawing to a close. Christmas Eve…
Have a look at a map of Iceland and you…