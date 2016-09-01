“New Single by Zara Larsson – Ain’t My Fault”

buy soma
It ain’t my fault your song is epic, Zara. It ain’t my fault that you leave me wanting more.
We’ve all been waiting for this moment, waiting an eternity – I mean sure, the David Guetta collab from this spring was just enough for us to survive the long, harsh summer. But the moment is finally here, new music from Zara Larsson! Jikes, the excitement is real.
Two days ago the Swedish singer revealed on Twitter that Friday September 2nd would be the release date of her brand new single Ain’t My Fault.
SURPRISE! I am so exited to tell you that my new single ‘Ain’t My Fault’ is out on Friday!! #aintmyfault
— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) August 31, 2016
I can’t even express how happy I am that I lost track of time and stayed up a couple of hours too late this evening. Because boy, I was in for a treat. Seconds after closing my laptop I scrolled through my Instagram feed and came across the cover of Larsson’s new single. I threw myself on my laptop again, opened Spotify, Youtube, Twitter, everything. I had to know it all.
The single is apparently about stealing someone else’s man, “The topic is me talking to a girl about her man and I basically stole her man,” she said in March in an interview with Shazam. “I’m like, ‘It’s not my fault that I’m better than you’, and I don’t know why we wrote it because I would never say something like that to a girl. No! We’re supposed to team. If we could tweak the lyrics that would be great.” However, she continued by saying that the song is also about slut-shaming. “Two girls are always competitive. I don’t like that.”
Larsson has recently performed at both Ellen DeGeneres daytime show and Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and opened for none other than Beyoncé during her Formation world tour pit stop in London. This past weekend she attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nominated in the category ‘Best New Artist’.
Listen to Zara Larsson’s latest single Ain’t My Fault on Spotify!
If it’s not available in your country right now, it will be in a couple of hours. So, what now? I guess what we have to do is to wait for the full album that hopefully drops later this month.
Image: The cover Zara Larsson's new single Ain't My Fault
