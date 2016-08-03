Kanye West x IKEA – Is It Really Happening?

buy soma
Super inspired by my visit to Ikea today , really amazing company… my mind is racing with the possibilities…
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 9, 2016
Unfortunately it was never revealed why he came to visit, up until now. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 which was aired on Monday, Kanye West expressed his desires to create furniture for IKEA. He was confident that his designs would be appreciated, especially by students who apparently would love his minimalistic style within their dorm rooms.
“Yo Ikea, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing because you know what, I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes.” he said referring to himself in third person.
IKEA responded quickly by uploading a potential (or not) Kanye West x IKEA design, the ultra-wide Yeezy bed. Hilarious, especially considering all of the drama which has filled the media following his ‘Famous’ music video, featuring wax dolls of naked celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Donald Trump.
However, an official spokesperson has confirmed to CNBC that although they are flattered by Kanye West’s high interest in IKEA, they have no plans to collaborate. A truly sad moment (for Kanye), don’t you think? Well, I guess we all have to enjoy our Swedish meatballs, without the Yeezy dining table and chairs.
