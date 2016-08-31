FWSthlm – Ida Klamborn SS17

buy soma
Ida Klamborn presented her SS17 collection during the second day of Fashion Week in Stockholm. Earlier years we have seen collections with focus on female power and non-elitism. (Make sure to read our reviews from SS16 and AW16). This collection had the same attitude and political statements within both garments, prints and atmosphere. The collection, Let Me Show You What I Like, is inspired by the subject of “pornography”. Klamborn intended to make the collection a narrative of the complexity of pornography, sexuality and the male gaze. She said that the porn industry is focused on the male conception of sexuality. And that the female approach is still taboo and often called “slut-shaming”. With this collection she wants to raise awareness of these problems and release the female pleasure.
The collection was in some pieces quite similar to her earlier work, which actually felt really appealing. You could feel that there were both cuts and colours in typical Klamborn fashion and the collection as a whole felt in line with earlier designs. The collection entailed both trousers, skirts, shorts and sweaters. The colour palette went from soft blue, pink, brown to red. On some of the pieces there was a star-shaped print in velvet, with the word “porn” in the center of it. The garments were silky and in soft materials.
Ida Klamborn SS17 was both beautiful, appealing and important. To add female gaze to our culture and perspectives is something really important, and it’s amazing that this is brought up during fashion week.
Here’s our favorite looks by Ida Klamborn:
Photos: Fashion Week Stockholm
Tags: Ida Klamborn, ss17
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and an expert in communications and social media, with a huge interest in fashion.
