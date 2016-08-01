buy soma

featured nsm

Editorial – I Feel You

I Feel You talks about female relationship – every aspect of it. Throughout the editorial it goes from beautiful moments to dark times, embracing all the difficulties sisters face. It explores the inextricable bond between females – love and forgiveness.

The editorial was shot by the coast in Northern Estonia. The photographer, Julia Shashkina, says that even though Estonia is not considered a Nordic country, she has always felt the Scandinavian and Nordic influences growing up across the Baltic sea. Her story explores the Nordic side of Estonia that she has experienced- the dark yet magical forests, the quietness of the seaside and the cold, fresh air.

The styling of the shoot embraces the Scandinavian minimalism.

NSM 10

NSM 11

NSM 4

NSM 9featured nsm

NSM 6

NSM

NSM 2

NSM 7

NSM 5

NSM 8

NSM 3

The clothing in this editorial comes exclusively from Estonian designers: Studio August, Manni Aia, Krete Beljaev and jewelry from Tanel Veenre.

Styling and photography by Julia Shashkina.

1 Discussion on “Editorial – I Feel You”

