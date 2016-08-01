Editorial – I Feel You

buy soma
I Feel You talks about female relationship – every aspect of it. Throughout the editorial it goes from beautiful moments to dark times, embracing all the difficulties sisters face. It explores the inextricable bond between females – love and forgiveness.
The editorial was shot by the coast in Northern Estonia. The photographer, Julia Shashkina, says that even though Estonia is not considered a Nordic country, she has always felt the Scandinavian and Nordic influences growing up across the Baltic sea. Her story explores the Nordic side of Estonia that she has experienced- the dark yet magical forests, the quietness of the seaside and the cold, fresh air.
The styling of the shoot embraces the Scandinavian minimalism.
The clothing in this editorial comes exclusively from Estonian designers: Studio August, Manni Aia, Krete Beljaev and jewelry from Tanel Veenre.
Styling and photography by Julia Shashkina.
Tags: webitorial
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
Take a moment and enjoy our latest editorial: Nature Tranquility. Shot…
We fell in love with Icelandic-born, New York-based artist Shoplifter…
We went behind the scenes of Freya Dalsjø’s show at…
Your email address will not be published.