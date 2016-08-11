CPHFW – Han Kjøbenhavn SS17

buy soma
Han Kjøbenhavn presented its SS17 Collection with a show that merged Asian Styles and Impeccable Design to bring us a collection that exudes 90’s style and comfort.
The Squared Runway and the music transported us to an oriental Utopia full of inspirational 1990’s styles without losing the dignified elegance of the brand and the event.
The combination of denim and sportswear combined with the formal shoes and shirts made for an eclectic show with multiple pieces perfect for work or school. The Japanese Kanji details are the cherry on the top of the dessert, the colors may be soft but the gold and yellow details tie the look together.
The 90’s are back with a vengeance and if Rachel Green from Friends were real, she would have shed a tear of joy while looking at these awesome looks.
We are definitively not on a break, we can commit to these looks, which one is your favorite?
Images courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Tags: Han Kjøbenhavn, ss17
Beto is a Freelance Fashion Photographer, Writer and Designer who works in Marketing for a Finnish Tech Startup. He was raised in Baja California, Mexico and lived all over North America before finally moving to Finland in 2009. He was held captive by Sauna, Nordic design and the Nordic lifestyle. Beto has been an active photographer and blogger since 2012 when he was an intern in New York for the brand Ivana Helsinki.
