Menswear Inspiration

I know, I know. You’ve missed me. I missed you too. But I’m back. I’ve had a crazy couple of weeks – final days of school, I had to move from Stockholm, to my dad, and then to my mum and next week I’m moving back to my own apartment. Plus, I went back to my old job too. And started a new job. And had some modelling jobs. Tough life, yaaas bisshes. Or nah. Lush life, it’s summer!
Anyway! I hope you enjoy this little video. I will try to get back to my old schedule again – Mondays, but I can’t promise anything quite yet. So many fun filming plans though, and collaborations with super cool people coming. Yey!
– WHAT I’M WEARING
Jacket – Whyred
Pique Polo Shirt – Asket (They just released it earlier this week, so go check it out)
Pants – Second hand
Shoes – Eytys
Watch – Nick Cabana
This was shot by my friend and amazing photographer Hampus.
Don’t forget to add me on Instagram and Snapchat, both @jonviker.
