Spring Glow ⎮ The Best Nordic Face Scrubs

Spring is in full effect so winter dry skin be gone! Coming into the warmer months, keeping your skin glow-worthy naturally may be not always be easy so the best way to achieve this is with a facial scrub. Through trial and error, these five Nordic brands stand out in radiancy and smoothness, leaving your skin positively luxurious to touch.
Ole Henriksen Walnut Scrub
This gritty, earthy scrub is infused with powerful ingredients aloe vera, Chamomile, Korean ginseng and Walnut powder which gives it a mildly abrasive texture, while helping with cell renewal and moisturizing properties.
FACE Stockholm Strawberry Jojoba Scrub
The daily facial scrub combines Jojoba Beads, Strawberry Oil and Honey to remove dirt, makeup and excess oil, while restoring moisture. The scrubs main duties are to shed dead skin cells and surface impurities, while smoothing oily and blemished skin.
Soley Organics GLÓey face scrub
The gentle buffing action does several things at once: by thoroughly removing sluggish surface cells, it promotes skin renewal, reduces the signs of aging, and eases the absorption of applied nutrients and moisture.
Rudolph Acai Facial Scrub Mask
The Açai Facial Scrub Mask is both an effective scrub and deep-cleansing, face mask all in one. The microscopic exfoliating beads remove dead skin cells and cleanse your skin of dirt and impurities, leaving it perfectly smooth. The organic oils and shea butter protect your skin during peeling and add nourishment and moisture, leaving your skin clean, supple and radiant.
Blue Lagoon Mineral Face Exfoliator
The formula contains minerals, algae and micro-crystals that exfoliate, polish and purify your skin, while the active cleanser, supports the reduction of fine line and wrinkles. If you want a product that leaves your skin glowing and your complexion radiant: check this out!
