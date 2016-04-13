“Essentially Different – Asket”

buy soma
Swedish menswear brand Asket was launched through a Kickstarter campaign in 2015. They focus on bringing essentials back to basic, cutting away unnecessary fuss and elements that fleeting trends and fast fashion have added to what used to be timeless pieces. Asket is about redefining modern classics.
I’ve been in contact with their team for almost a year now, and it gives me so much joy to follow their journey and success. A journey that has consistently kept surprising me with the impeccable quality that permeates everything they do, from choice of fabrics to production, to packaging, to visual content. Everything is just right in its simplicity.
They believe that people should pay for the craft of a garment, not its logo. But because of their aesthetics, transparency, and quality it is impossible not to want a product that has the Asket label in the back. Knowing you possess a garment that truly is a piece of handcrafted perfection gives a profound pride and coolness.
Asket has a different sizing system where each traditional size (XS, S, M etc.) has three specifications, resulting in 15 different sizes so that you can find your perfect fit. For instance, I’m tall and have a slim body figure which means that most t-shirts, sweatshirts and shirts are too wide when they fit my length or too short when they fit my width. With their sizing system I can find a piece that is slim enough for my figure and long enough for my height. The weird thing about it all is that it makes so much sense. It’s complete, utter logic. We are 3.5 billion men across the globe and for years and years we’ve been told to fit into one out of five (FIVE!) standard sizes.
The latest addition to the Asket family is the Oxford Shirt, made from Egyptian cotton trough a complex production process. To showcase its complexity they teamed up with Danish photographer Henrik Nielsen to shoot the photos below, a study called “Deconstructed”.
