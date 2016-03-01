buy soma

Beauty Must-Have ⎮ Micellar Water 

What would I take to a deserted island? After incorporating micellar water into my skin care routine, there’s no doubt it’s one of my top three picks. If you’ve tried a micellar water before, I’m certain you’ll agree, but if you have no idea what I’m talking about, you’re in for a treat!

Image: Ian Schneider / Unsplash

Though a recent hot topic, the magical facial cleansing water isn’t exactly a new innovation. The science behind micellar water dates back to research in the early 1900s, and the non-rise, soap-free formula was created to offer Parisian women an alternative to washing their face with the city’s harsh water. Make-up artists and models were the first to discover the French secret, and they’ve actually used micellar water for years before the rest of us were let in on it.

Image: Agberto Guimaraes / Unsplash

The name micellar comes from micelles, which are molecules found in soft water that attract dirt, oil, and impurities. Unlike harsh and chemical-filled cleaning wipes (which never work that well), micelles offer a natural, light and effective way to cleanse without rinsing. It’s no surprise that now some of the biggest household skincare names, like Garnier and Nivea, have released their own versions.

The unfortunate truth is that most of the big brands tend to add synthetic preservatives, fragrances and other chemicals to the formula, which kind of contradicts the point of a natural and gentle method in the first place. This is why I’m excited to introduce to the one I discovered a few weeks ago: Mossa’s 3in1 cleansing Micellar Water.

Image: Demi Kwant / Unsplash

With a Nordic twist, Mossa’s water is natural certified and includes vitamins from Nordic grown and harvested raspberries. It really works wonders; even after spending a whole day indoors without make-up, the water still leaves my cotton pad covered in the dirt and impurities my face has picked up.

Even though praised as a lifesaver for lazy girls, I personally think micellar water is best incorporated into a daily routine as a pre-cleanser. But of course everyone has their lazy moments, not to mention scenarios involving late nights or long days on-the-go, so it’s is a miraculous product to have handy and does the job on its own too.

So, now you don’t only have a new lifesaving product to try, but also a new (and worthy) answer to that silly desert island question.

Image courtesy of Mossa Cosmetics 

Photography by Ian Schneider, Agberto Guimaraes & Demi Kwant / Unsplash

